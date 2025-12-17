Home / Boxing Videos / John Hedges Retains English Cruiserweight Title Vs Ellis Zorro | Matchroom Boxing

John Hedges Retains English Cruiserweight Title Vs Ellis Zorro | Matchroom Boxing

The Gentleman John Hedges puts in a career best performance to defend his English Cruiserweight Title against the game Ellis Zorro via UD in London on Wednesday 17 December 2025.

