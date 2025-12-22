Home / Boxing Videos / Nishant Dev Breaks Down & Stops Ally Mbukwa In Ghana, Moves 5-0 | Matchroom Boxing

Nishant Dev Breaks Down & Stops Ally Mbukwa In Ghana, Moves 5-0 | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Nishant Dev closes out his first year as a professional beating Ally Mbukwa in Accra, Ghana on Saturday 20 December 2025.

#NishantDev #Boxing #Matchroom

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Naoya Inoue Shows Off Undisputed Belts Before Picasso Defence 👹👑

What a fighter. Watch as pound for pound megastar Naoya Inoue poses with his belt …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved