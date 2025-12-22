Home / Boxing Videos / Naoya Inoue Shows Off Undisputed Belts Before Picasso Defence 👹👑

Naoya Inoue Shows Off Undisputed Belts Before Picasso Defence 👹👑

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



What a fighter. Watch as pound for pound megastar Naoya Inoue poses with his belt collection just days before Dec 27’s World Title defence vs David Picasso in Riyadh.

#shorts #boxing #inouepicasso

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Lawrence Okolie vs. Ebenzer Tetteh Full Card Highlights | Knockouts & All-Out Action In Nigeria

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved