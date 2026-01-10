Home / Boxing Videos / AND THE NEW! Dalton Smith KO's Subriel Matias To Win World Title ⚡️👏

AND THE NEW! Dalton Smith KO's Subriel Matias To Win World Title ⚡️👏

What a moment! Watch as Dalton Smith’s lifelong dream comes true by sparking out Subriel Matias in round 5 to win the WBC World Super Lightweight Title on Saturday 10 January 2026!

