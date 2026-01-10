Home / Boxing Videos / Dalton Smith Sharpens Up On Pads Minutes Before Subriel Matias Fight

Dalton Smith Sharpens Up On Pads Minutes Before Subriel Matias Fight

Matchroom Boxing 47 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Dalton Smith warms up on the pads just moments before his mandated WBC World Super Lightweight Title clash against Subriel Matias in Brooklyn.

#shorts #boxing #fightnight

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Milas insane knockout over Shala | Fight Highlights

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved