Iriarte and De Los Santos Clash This Friday for WBA Continental Gold Title – World Boxing Association

Undefeated prospect Joel Iriarte will square off against Jireh De Los Santos for the WBA Continental Gold welterweight title on Saturday night, as part of a Golden Boy Promotions card at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, Palm Desert, California.

The 22-year-old Iriarte will meet the 23-year-old De Los Santos in what will be the first defense of his Continental crown, a belt he captured during his rapid rise through the welterweight ranks.

Iriarte enters the bout as a hard-hitting unbeaten fighter who has steamrolled nearly every opponent placed in front of him. The Woodland Hills, California native last fought on September 20, when he defeated Eduardo Hernández Trejo, and after several months of rest, he says he is fully prepared to return to action.

De Los Santos, meanwhile, comes off a draw against Javier Vargas in May of last year, which marked his lone appearance in 2025. Now, he finds himself facing a major opportunity on a big stage and is eager to seize it with an upset performance.

Both fighters will take part in the traditional fight-week activities, including the official press conference and Thursday’s weigh-in. Iriarte steps into the ring with a record of 9-0, 8 KOs, while De Los Santos brings a ledger of 14 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws, and 5 knockouts.