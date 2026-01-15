Home / Boxing News / Khudoyan vs. Quirante for the WBA Asia Minimumweight Title – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 19 mins ago Boxing News

On January 30 in Moscow, Russia, Edmond Khudoyan will make his long-awaited professional debut against Filipino contender Jeplex Quirante, with the WBA Asia minimumweight title on the line.

At 29 years old, Khudoyan has firmly established himself as one of the world’s elite amateur minimumweights. His résumé includes a silver medal at the 2025 IBA World Championships in Dubai, where he dropped a tightly contested final to Azerbaijan’s Subhan Mamedov.

Khudoyan’s transition to the professional ranks has been one of the most anticipated moves in Russian boxing. However, his immediate focus has remained closely tied to the national team, following standout performances at the 2024 European Championships and his recent appearances on the world stage.

Across the ring, Jeplex Quirante (6-0, 3 KOs) continues his steady climb through the Asian regional rankings. The 22-year-old Filipino is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Remark Antaran in July 2025, preserving his unbeaten record.

Quirante embodies the classic Filipino fighting style: a high punch output, relentless pressure, and a tight, disciplined guard—tools he will look to use to spoil Khudoyan’s professional debut and claim regional gold.


