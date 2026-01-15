Jazza Dickens' EMOTIONAL Dublin return for World Title clash 💥

Giant film about Naz New film out on Naz which may be worth watching. It is out today and there has been a lot of promotion. He was big and inspired a new generation of... […]

Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba Agit Kabayel will face Damian Knyba on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen. The fight will be contested over 12 rounds... […]

Subriel Matias v Dalton Smith Subriel Matias will take on Dalton Smith on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at Barclays Center, New York. The fight will be contested over 12 rounds... […]

Good to see this website still going Not logged in for years but this was the first boxing website I used to go on. Good to see its still going […]

'I’m back’ – Tyson Fury confirms boxing return "[I've] been away for a while, but I'm back now, 37 years old and still punching. "[There's] nothing better to do than punch men in the face and... […]

James 'Jazza' Dickens v Anthony Cacace James 'Jazza' Dickens will make the first defence of his WBA super-featherweight title against Belfast's Anthony Cacace at Dublin's 3 Arena on... […]

2025 boxing awards Fight of the year: kenshiro teraji v seigo yuri akui Fighter of the year: fabio wardley Round of the year: shakan pitters v bradley rea RD12 ... […]

Fights you want to see in 2026 Usyk v Kabayel Moses v AJ Wardley v Dubois Beterbiev v Bivol 3 Jai v Benavedez […]

Hamzah Sheeraz v Diego Pacheco Britain's Hamzah Sheeraz has been ordered to fight Diego Pacheco for the vacant WBO super-middleweight title following Terence Crawford's retirement.... […]

Adam Azim v Gustavo Lemos British light-welterweight Adam Azim will face Argentina's Gustavo Lemos live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 31 January at the Copper Box Arena in... […]

Lawrence Okolie v Ebenezer Tetteh Lawrence Okolie is set to fight Ebenezer Tetteh on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at Onikan Stadium, Lagos. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in... […]