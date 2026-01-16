Raul Curiel vs. Jordan Panthen | First Face-off





In a new main event, Raul “El Cugár” Curiel (16-0-1, 13 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico, will face new opponent Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen (11-1, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, NY . The 10-round middleweight fight replaces the previously announced Rocha vs. Curiel rematch. Alexis Rocha was forced to withdraw due to a medical emergency. The event will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026 live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. The first fight begins at 2:30 p.m. PT and the DAZN broadcast begins at 5:00 p.m. PT.

