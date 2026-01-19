Jorge Chávez clears all doubts, defeats Manuel Flores – World Boxing Association

On a night where precision trumped raw power, Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chávez delivered one of the biggest wins of his career, earning a unanimous decision (96–94, 97–93, 98–92) over Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores. With the victory, Chávez not only preserved his unbeaten record but also captured the WBA Continental USA super bantamweight title.

The bout, staged at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, marked the climax of a rivalry that began in July 2025, when the two fighters fought to a controversial majority draw. This time, Chávez made sure there would be no room for debate on the judges’ scorecards.

From the opening bell, Flores looked to impose his power, pressing forward from his southpaw stance and hunting for the big shot that defines his style. Chávez, however, showed clear tactical growth from their first meeting. Employing constant lateral movement and sharp three- and four-punch combinations, “El Niño Dorado” consistently disrupted the attacks of the Tanzanian-Californian.

As the fight wore on, fatigue began to take its toll on Flores, who struggled to cut off the ring effectively. In the closing rounds (8, 9, and 10), Chávez finished strong, landing left hooks that repeatedly backed Flores up and cemented his advantage in the eyes of the judges.

All three scorecards went Chávez’s way as he improved to 15-0-1 (8 KOs). “This time there were no doubts,” Chávez said in the ring after the official announcement. “I knew I had to be more active and beat him to the jab. I respect Manny a lot, but tonight I showed who the best fighter at 122 pounds is.”

For Manuel Flores (20-2-1, 16 KOs), the loss is a significant setback in his bid to fast-track a world title opportunity. Chávez, meanwhile, firmly places himself on the WBA’s radar, emerging as a serious contender among the super bantamweight division’s top names heading into 2026.