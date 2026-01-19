Ruslan Abdullaev lays down the law in Palm Springs – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Uzbek prospect Ruslan Abdullaev once again showed why he is regarded as one of boxing’s brightest young talents. In a display of power and precision, Abdullaev captured the WBA Continental Gold junior welterweight title, stopping seasoned Uruguayan Eduardo “El Verdugo” Abreu via fifth-round technical knockout.

The fight ended in dramatic fashion, with just one second remaining in the fifth round.

From the outset, Abdullaev (now 4-0, 2 KOs) set a relentless pace, applying steady pressure and picking his shots to break down the South American veteran. Abreu (14-2-2, 10 KOs) tried to lean on his experience, but the speed and power of the 23-year-old proved overwhelming.

In the third round, Abdullaev sent Abreu to the canvas for the first time. The Uruguayan went down again in the fifth after being caught by a sudden combination. Moments later, Abdullaev trapped a badly hurt Abreu against the ropes and unloaded a sustained barrage. Seeing no response, the referee stepped in just before the final bell.

With the win, Abdullaev improves to 4-0 and records his second stoppage victory. Remarkably, in just his fourth professional bout, the 2023 amateur world gold medalist already owns a regional WBA title, fast-tracking his ascent toward the top of the 140-pound rankings.