Errol Spence Jr. Delivers a One-Sided Beating Over Lamont Peterson | PBC Fight Anniversary

8️⃣ years ago today, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. defended his IBF Welterweight World Title with a dominant one-sided performance, forcing Lamont Peterson’s corner to stop the fight before the eighth round.

