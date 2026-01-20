KO | Fabian Guzman vs. Jose Rodriguez | Golden Boy Fight Night

Recently signed to Golden Boy, undefeated middleweight Fabian Guzman (9-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Ana impressed with a knockout victory over Guayaquil, Ecuador’s Jose Rodriguez (3-2, 2 KOs). Guzman secured the stoppage at 2:36 of the sixth round.
Fabian Guzman vs. Jose Rodriguez | January 16, 2026 | Acrisure Arena
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl