KO | Fabian Guzman vs. Jose Rodriguez | Golden Boy Fight Night





Recently signed to Golden Boy, undefeated middleweight Fabian Guzman (9-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Ana impressed with a knockout victory over Guayaquil, Ecuador’s Jose Rodriguez (3-2, 2 KOs). Guzman secured the stoppage at 2:36 of the sixth round.

Fabian Guzman vs. Jose Rodriguez | January 16, 2026 | Acrisure Arena

