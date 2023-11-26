Home / Boxing Videos / Ryan Garcia's Boxing Tier List

Ryan Garcia's Boxing Tier List

DAZN Boxing 30 mins ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of his December 2 bout against Oscar Duarte, we asked Ryan Garcia to build his very own boxing tier list

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #GarciaDuarte #UnrivalledOnDAZN

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

"El Monstrou" #DavidBenavidez, the most feared man in the 168lb division. #BenavidezAndrade

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved