Josh Kelly knows exactly what he's up against | Matchroom Boxing

World title challenger Josh Kelly is in philosophical mood ahead of his massive challenge to IBF super-welterweight king Bakhram Murtazaliev on January 31, 2026, in Newcastle, England.
In this Day in the Life, Kelly contrasts what winning or losing a title fight really means when weighed against life’s truly important moments while trainer Adam Booth sees “lots of opportunities to win this fight.”
