Josh Kelly knows exactly what he's up against | Matchroom Boxing





World title challenger Josh Kelly is in philosophical mood ahead of his massive challenge to IBF super-welterweight king Bakhram Murtazaliev on January 31, 2026, in Newcastle, England.

In this Day in the Life, Kelly contrasts what winning or losing a title fight really means when weighed against life’s truly important moments while trainer Adam Booth sees “lots of opportunities to win this fight.”

#matchroomboxing #worldtitlefight #joshkelly

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.