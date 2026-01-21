Talents to Watch – World Boxing Association

Boxing’s marquee division is set for a generational shift, with several emerging names positioning themselves in pursuit of the established stars who have ruled the heavyweight landscape in recent years.

Moses Itauma

The 21-year-old British prodigy, frequently compared to a young Mike Tyson, sits atop the list as the WBA’s No. 1 contender. Sporting an unblemished record of 13-0 (11 KOs), Itauma made a thunderous statement last August by dismissing veteran Dillian Whyte in just one round. He already has a fight scheduled for March.

The holder of the WBA International title, Itauma’s hand speed and explosive power have placed him on a fast track toward a shot at a full world championship before the end of 2026, with the goal of becoming one of the youngest heavyweight champions in boxing history.

Lenier Peró

Known as “El Justiciero,” the 33-year-old Cuban southpaw is the embodiment of Cuba’s refined amateur system seamlessly adapted to the professional ranks. Currently ranked No. 2 by the WBA, Peró owns a 13-0 record with eight knockouts and is coming off a commanding unanimous decision victory over Jordan Thompson last November.

His body punching and lateral movement make him a stylistic puzzle that many top-five contenders have chosen to avoid. Under the guidance of Bob Santos, the elder of the Peró brothers appears to be just one win away from earning a shot at the world title.

Dainier Peró

Lenier’s younger brother, nicknamed “The Cuban Missile,” is carving out his own path with a noticeably more aggressive style. He has stopped eight opponents in his 11 professional victories. At 26 years old, Dainier already holds the WBA Continental USA title and sits inside the organization’s Top 10.

His recent win over previously undefeated Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba in Germany on January 10 underscored that his power fully matches his Olympic pedigree. Standing 6-foot-5 (1.96 meters), Dainier is widely viewed as part of the division’s future and a potential collision course opponent for other rising forces such as Itauma.

Gurgen Hovhannisyan

Hailing from Armenia, “Big Gug” looms as a force of nature at 6-foot-7 (2.01 meters), armed with crushing power that has produced an 89 percent knockout rate. He carries a record of 9-0 (8 KOs) and is ranked No. 8 by the WBA.

A protégé of legendary trainer Joe Goosen, Hovhannisyan overcame injuries that once stalled his ascent and closed out 2025 in dominant fashion, highlighted by capturing the WBA Continental North America title with a knockout of Chris Thomas. His blend of physical dimensions and ability to unleash compact combinations on the inside make him arguably the most dangerous and least publicized heavyweight in the sport today—one poised to storm the elite ranks in the months ahead.