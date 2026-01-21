Watch as IBF World Lightweight Champion Ray Muratalla and mandatory challenger Andy Cruz Face Off for the first time in Las Vegas!
#shorts #boxing #faceoff
Watch as IBF World Lightweight Champion Ray Muratalla and mandatory challenger Andy Cruz Face Off for the first time in Las Vegas!
#shorts #boxing #faceoff
Tags * Andy Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Cruz Eddie Hearn face Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Muratalla Ray Vegas
🎟️ Buy #RING6 now at DAZN.com | Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson | Jan 31st …