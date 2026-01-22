Cantero and Unco to Battle for the WBA Fedelatin Title on January 31 in Buenos Aires – World Boxing Association

Alan Cantero and Juan Cruz Unco will step into the ring at the F.A.B. Stadium in Buenos Aires on January 31 to contest the WBA Fedelatin super bantamweight title.

The bout will headline a well-matched card promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz and Tello Boxing in the Argentine capital, featuring a strong lineup of emerging talent.

Twenty-four-year-old Alan “Chapu” Cantero is a fighter who consistently brings pressure and has proven to be a tough, reliable opponent. After suffering a loss in his professional debut in 2022, Cantero regrouped and has remained unbeaten ever since.

Along the way, he has faced opponents of varying levels and captured regional titles from other sanctioning bodies, entering this matchup with growing confidence and experience.

Unco, also 24, nicknamed “El Diablo,” presents an intriguing contrast. Paradoxically, despite having one more professional bout than his rival, he could be considered the less experienced fighter, as he has never competed in a scheduled ten-round fight—something he will face for the first time on this occasion. Fighting for a regional title represents uncharted territory for Unco, but he will look to rise to the challenge and spring an upset.

Cantero enters the fight with a record of 10 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw, and 6 knockouts, while Unco stands at 9 victories, 3 defeats, 1 draw, and 1 knockout.