Ball vs. Figueroa Promises an All-Out War – World Boxing Association

This coming Saturday, February 7, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will host one of the most anticipated fights of the year in the 126-pound division. Undefeated local hero Nick Ball will put his WBA featherweight world title on the line against former two-division world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa.

Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) returns home to make the fourth defense of the title he captured in June 2024 with a victory over Raymond Ford. Since then, the 28-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise, successfully defending his belt against Ronny Rios, TJ Doheny, and most recently Australia’s Sam Goodman last August.

Despite standing just 5-foot-2 (1.57 m), Ball has earned the respect of the boxing world thanks to his relentless style, capable of suffocating taller opponents with an overwhelming punch output. “Fighting in my city always gives me extra energy. Figueroa is a warrior, but this belt stays in Liverpool,” Ball said during the media tour.

Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) arrives on British soil determined to reclaim his status as a world champion. The 29-year-old Texan, known for his remarkable durability and his ability to fight effectively both at range and in close quarters, enjoys a significant physical advantage, standing nearly eight inches taller than the champion.

Unlike many tall fighters, however, Figueroa thrives in close-range exchanges. “I love breaking my opponents’ will, watching the fire fade from their eyes round after round,” Figueroa said.

For Ball, the key will be getting inside Figueroa’s guard to neutralize his reach and punish the body, an area where the American has shown vulnerability in the past.

If Figueroa chooses to rely on his jab and keep Ball at distance, he could control the fight round by round. But if he decides to trade punches, the bout could quickly enter dangerous territory—where either man could end up on the canvas.