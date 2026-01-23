Home / Boxing Videos / Fiery Final Face Off After Khalil Coe Misses Weight Vs Jesse Hart 😤👊

Fiery Final Face Off After Khalil Coe Misses Weight Vs Jesse Hart 😤👊

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Khalil Coe and Jesse Hart go back n’ forth following Khalil Coe coming in over the Light Heavyweight limit. It’s been a fiery build-up but tomorrow night it’s settled.

#boxing #faceoff #matchroom

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Heavyweight SENSATION Adam Olaniyan eyes MEGA FIGHTS with Moses Itauma & Daniel Dubois 🔥

Adam Olaniyan makes his professional debut in Dublin on March 14th. Subscribe to our YouTube …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved