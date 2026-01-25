Full Fight | John Ramirez vs. Byron Rojas | #fightnight

Los Angeles’ Scrappy Ramirez (16-1, 9 KOs) closed out the preliminary YouTube broadcast with a hard-fought win over Matagalpa, Nicaragua’s Byron Rojas (29-6-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight contest. Ramirez earned the victory by majority decision with scores of 98-92, 97-93, and 95-95.
John Ramirez vs. Byron Rojas | January 16, 2026 | Acrisure Arena
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight #fullfight #scrappyramirez
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl