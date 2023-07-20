LIAM DAVIES OPENS UP (Trailer) | Unibet One On One | Monday 6pm





Ahead of his clash with Jason Cunningham on July 29th at the Telford International Centre on TNT Sports, unbeaten Liam Davies sits down with Dev Sahni to discuss his path to where he is today.

The full Unibet One on One interview airs on Monday at 6pm.

#liamdavies #boxing

