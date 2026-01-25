Kaipo Gallegos Vs Wilson Akinocho | Muratalla Vs Cruz Undercard | Matchroom Boxing





Unbeaten Lightweight southpaw Kaipo Gallegos continued his steady rise in the pro ranks beating Wilson Akinocho on Saturday 24 January 2026 in Las Vegas on the undercard of Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz.

#matchroomboxing #muratallacruz #boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.