Kaipo Gallegos Vs Wilson Akinocho | Muratalla Vs Cruz Undercard | Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten Lightweight southpaw Kaipo Gallegos continued his steady rise in the pro ranks beating Wilson Akinocho on Saturday 24 January 2026 in Las Vegas on the undercard of Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz.

