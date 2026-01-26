Classy Zaquin Moses extends unbeaten record to 6-0 Vs Medina | Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten southpaw Zaquin Moses, cousin of Shakur Stevenson, continued his undefeated run by beating Leandro Damian Medina on the undercard of Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz in Las Vegas, Saturday 24 January 2026.
