Lightweight Fighters to Watch in 2026 – World Boxing Association

Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield

The undefeated 23-year-old American has firmly established himself as the WBA’s No. 1 contender following a breakout 2025 campaign. Sporting a record of 19-0 with 13 knockouts, Schofield is coming off the most significant victory of his career—a first-round knockout of former world champion Tevin Farmer last June, a win that earned him the WBA Continental title. His elite hand speed and ability to seamlessly switch stances have put him squarely on the radar of the division’s biggest names, including Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda, positioning him as the undisputed mandatory challenger by year’s end.

Lucas “Prince” Bahdi

Out of Canada, Lucas Bahdi has emerged as the division’s “silent assassin,” carrying a pristine 20-0 record with 15 knockouts. The year 2025 marked his international coming-out party after he defeated Roger Gutiérrez by unanimous decision in a WBA eliminator held in Florida, a result that vaulted him to second place in the world rankings. Bahdi, who went viral worldwide for his dramatic knockout of Ashton Sylve in 2024, blends genuine punching power with a level of tactical maturity that makes him the most dangerous threat facing any reigning champion at 135 pounds.

Armando Martínez Rabi

The Cuban-born fighter based in Florida has risen to prominence as a regional WBA Gold titleholder, maintaining an unblemished 17-0 record with 15 emphatic knockouts. Competing under the WBA banner, Martínez Rabi successfully defended his Continental Americas Gold title multiple times throughout 2025, including spectacular stoppage wins over Albeiro Paredes and Alberto Guevara. With a finishing rate north of 88 percent, “El Pavo” Rabi currently stands as the Cuban boxer with the greatest projection in the lightweight division, notable for a technically aggressive style that breaks with the island’s traditional defensive stereotype.

Luis “Koreano” Torres Valenzuela

Representing the proud tradition of Sonoran boxing, Mexico’s Luis Torres Valenzuela has shown steel-like resilience on his climb through the ranks. Owning a 22-1 record with 13 knockouts, “Koreano” sits firmly inside the WBA Top 15 after capturing the Continental North America title via ninth-round technical knockout against Jonhatan Cardoso last September. At just 24 years old, Torres already boasts victories over seasoned veterans such as former champion Nicholas Walters, cementing his status as Mexico’s strongest card to reclaim dominance in a division historically ruled by Aztec warriors.