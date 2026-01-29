Baraou and Zayas Shine at Public Workout – World Boxing Association

Abass Baraou and Xander Zayas took part in the official public workout ahead of their clash this Saturday for the WBA super welterweight world title. The electric atmosphere that filled San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday offered a clear preview of what is expected to unfold on fight night, when both fighters step into the ring.

Members of the local press and a strong turnout of fans gathered to witness the session, which featured not only the main-event combatants but also the rest of the fighters scheduled to compete this weekend.

Baraou, who arrived on the island just days ago for the bout, was the first to take his turn in the ring alongside his team. The reigning WBA champion went through light movement drills and sharp punch combinations, looking relaxed and focused. Baraou said he feels highly motivated and fully prepared to deliver a strong performance as he puts his title on the line.

Zayas followed, stepping into the ring to a loud ovation from the crowd. The hometown fighter appeared to be in excellent physical condition and went through several ring exercises to showcase himself in front of his fans. He spoke about how meaningful it is for him to fight in his own country and addressed the possibility of unifying titles, a goal that would further solidify his standing in the division.

Both fighters will take part in the final press conference on Thursday and will then move on to Friday’s official weigh-in ceremony, the final step before Saturday’s showdown.