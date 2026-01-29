Home / Boxing Videos / “Leave This Belt With Me!” – Josh Kelly Tells Bakhram Murtazaliev 👀

“Leave This Belt With Me!” – Josh Kelly Tells Bakhram Murtazaliev 👀

Watch as Josh Kelly and IBF World Super Welterweight Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev face off in Newcastle following the final press conference.

