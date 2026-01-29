Ali No. 1 for AI – World Boxing Association

Artificial Intelligence, the cutting-edge tool that allows machines (computers) to replicate human functions across multiple fields of knowledge, was used a few months ago for a study within the world of boxing. Its ultimate goal was to produce a ranking that would bring together the 10 most prominent stars—the so-called top ten in boxing jargon—in the history of this mass-appeal sport, popularly known as the game of flattened or broken noses.

By sheer coincidence, we stumbled upon the results of that research during a quiet moment, idly browsing on a computer on a leisurely morning. That reading served as the spark for the lines you are now reading.

The first thing that caught our attention—and, obviously, the most relevant point—was the name of the fighter occupying the position of honor atop this short list (that is, the AI’s top ten, for lack of a better label). It was none other than Muhammad Ali, a selection that runs counter to the one traditionally made over the years by the majority of chroniclers, trainers, fighters themselves, and fans alike, who have long tended—and still tend—to grant that distinction to Ray “Sugar” Robinson. The legendary welterweight and middleweight champion of the 1950s is, for millions of fans and a considerable number of experts, the most complete and flawless fighter in the long and storied history of boxing.

Several of the 10 boxers identified by the AI as the greatest of all time are familiar names that have routinely appeared in analyses, polls, and commentary across CS media outlets, though not always in the same order. Nevertheless, without any intention of stirring controversy (on the contrary, we share nearly everything stated by the AI), and merely as a personal opinion on the matter, we allow ourselves to add five more names to the AI’s list. We do so without placing that quintet on any specific rung of the ladder, simply because we believe that these five, by virtue of their brilliant work inside the ring, richly deserve such recognition. They are as follows:

1. Bob Fitzsimmons (Ruby Bob), born in Great Britain but who spent much of his career in New Zealand (where he was raised), England, and the United States. He is recorded in the books as the first fighter to reign in three different weight classes, winning titles at middleweight, heavyweight, and light heavyweight in the years 1891, 1896, and 1897, in that order. Active from 1885 to 1914, he closed his career with a record of 61 wins, 57 by knockout, 12 losses (7 by KO), and 4 draws, with one defeat by disqualification.

2. Archie Moore, known as The Old Mongoose, and for many the greatest light heavyweight ever to step into a ring. From 1935 to 1963, with a brief retirement during that span, he won 186 bouts, 112 by knockout (the second-highest total in history), lost 23 (8 by KO), and fought to 10 draws.

3. Marvin “Marvelous” Hagler, among the finest middleweight champions the division has ever seen. Born in Brockton, Massachusetts—Rocky Marciano’s hometown—Hagler recorded 62 victories, 52 by knockout, suffered just 3 defeats (none by KO), and had 2 draws over a career that ran from 1973 to 1987.

4. Julio César Chávez, known as El Emperador, unanimously regarded as the greatest Mexican fighter in history. Competing from 1980 to 2005, he compiled a record of 107 wins, 85 by knockout, with 6 losses (4 inside the distance) and 2 draws.

5. Carlos “Escopeta” Monzón. Without question the greatest boxer Argentina has ever produced, and one of the most accomplished middleweights of any era. He scored 87 victories, 50 before the limit, against just 3 defeats—never stopped—and 9 draws.

THE AI TOP TEN

Without further digressions, we now present the list of the top 10 fighters from the survey in question, as follows, along with their records (total bouts, wins, wins by knockout, losses by decision and by knockout, draws, and years active). These statistics are the product of a meticulous investigation of our own into the 10 greats of boxing history, as viewed through the lens of modern Artificial Intelligence:

1. Muhammad Ali (The Greatest), heavyweight world champion in 1964–74–78. Record: 61–56–39–5 (1)–0–1960–81. Listed in order as: Bouts/Wins/KOs/Wins by decision/Losses/Losses by KO/Draws/Years active.

2. Ray “Sugar” Robinson, world welterweight and middleweight champion: 202–175–108–67–19–1–6–1940–1965.

3. Mike Tyson (Iron Man), world heavyweight champion: 59–50–44–6–5 (1 NC)–0–1985–2024.

4. Floyd Mayweather, world champion at super featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight: 50–50–27–0–0–1996–2017.

5. Joe Louis (The Brown Bomber), world heavyweight champion: 69–66–52–14–3–2–1934–51.

6. Manny Pacquiao (PacMan), the only eight-division world champion (flyweight, super bantamweight or junior featherweight, featherweight, super featherweight or junior lightweight, lightweight, super lightweight or junior welterweight, welterweight, and super welterweight or junior middleweight): 72–62–39–23–8–3–5–2–1995–2025.

7. George Foreman (Big George), world heavyweight champion: 81–76–68–8–5–1–4–6–1969–77.

8. Roberto Durán (Hands of Stone), world champion from lightweight to middleweight: 119–103–70–16 (4)–0–1968–2001.

9. Rocky Marciano (Rocco Marchegiano), world heavyweight champion: 49–43 (0)–0–1947–55.

10. Evander Holyfield (The Real Deal), world heavyweight champion: 57–44–29–15–10 (2)–2–1984–2011.

From the reduced group of 15 fighters mentioned in this piece, the following have already passed away: Muhammad Ali (born Cassius Clay, 2016), Ray “Sugar” Robinson (born Walker Smith Jr., 1989), Joe Louis (1981), George Foreman (2025), Rocky Marciano (1969), Fitzsimmons (1917), Hagler (2021), Moore (1998), and Monzón (1995).