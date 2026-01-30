Home / Boxing Videos / FINAL FACE OFF 😤 Teofimo Lopez Vs Shakur Stevenson

FINAL FACE OFF 😤 Teofimo Lopez Vs Shakur Stevenson

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Oh it’s ON! Watch as Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson go head to head for the final time before Saturday’s WBO and Ring Super Lightweight Titles in New York!

#shorts #boxing #teofimoshakur

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Nick Ball unfiltered on WORLD TITLE MEGA CLASH 🔥

Nick Ball speaks with Dev Sahni ahead of his world title bout in Liverpool. Subscribe …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved