“Boots Ennis Is Not The Only Option!” – Josh Kelly, Adam Booth & Frank Smith Talk After Murtazaliev





Hear from Josh Kelly, Adam Booth and Frank Smith following the impressive World Title win over Bakhram Murtazaliev in Newcastle to discuss the fight and run the rule over what might be next including Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

#matchroomboxing #joshkelly #matchroomboxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.