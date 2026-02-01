Home / Boxing Videos / “Boots Ennis Is Not The Only Option!” – Josh Kelly, Adam Booth & Frank Smith Talk After Murtazaliev

“Boots Ennis Is Not The Only Option!” – Josh Kelly, Adam Booth & Frank Smith Talk After Murtazaliev

Matchroom Boxing 8 mins ago Boxing Videos



Hear from Josh Kelly, Adam Booth and Frank Smith following the impressive World Title win over Bakhram Murtazaliev in Newcastle to discuss the fight and run the rule over what might be next including Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

#matchroomboxing #joshkelly #matchroomboxing

***
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

RING 6: TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. SHAKUR STEVENSON PRELIMS LIVESTREAM

January 31, 2026 — Ring 6: Teomfimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson weigh in live from …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved