Josh Kelly dethrones Bakhram Murtazaliev to win World Title | Highlights | Matchroom Boxing

What a win for Josh Kelly, Britain has a new World Champion! Watch the highlights as PBK stunned big favourite Bakhram Murtazaliev via majority decision to land the IBF World Super Welterweight Title in Newcastle on Saturday 31st January 2026.

