Home / Boxing Videos / “It Was Fate!” – Josh Kelly Reveals 'Spooky' Chain Of Events Before World Title Win

“It Was Fate!” – Josh Kelly Reveals 'Spooky' Chain Of Events Before World Title Win

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Newly crowned IBF World Super Welterweight Champion Josh Kelly explains how three events leading into his fight with Bakhram Murtazaliev made him think it was meant to be…

#shorts #joshkelly #fate

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Win or lose… you have to stand by your son #teofimolopez

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved