Quick Jabs | Darius Fulghum vs. David Stevens | Ugly cross road fight {Full Fight}

Darius Fulghum and David Stevens ended in a majority draw, 96-94 Fulghum, 95-95, 95-95, on the undercard of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin in their middleweight bout, as you can see how the fight played out.
Darius Fulghum and David Stevens | November 8, 2025 | Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
