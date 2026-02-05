LIVE Press Conference | Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa | A Tall Order 💥





Join us at Boxpark Liverpool for the Fight Week press conference of “A Tall Order” headlined by a massive World Title clash where Nick Ball looks to defend his WBA World Title for the FORTH time against 2-Weight World Champion and mandatory challenger Brandon Figueroa. Also hear from a STACKED Scouse undercard featuring a MASSIVE World Title Eliminator between WBC Silver Bantamweight Champion Andrew Cain & his tough Mexican opponent Alejandro Jair Gonzalez as well as Jack Turner & Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina who will fight for the WBA International Super Flyweight Title.

Another HUGE Fight Week kicks off in Merseyside brought to you by Queensberry Promotions, 7th February, Live on DAZN Boxing

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

Website: https://queensberry.co.uk

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing