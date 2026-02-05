Fundora vs. Thurman KICKOFF PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE STREAM





#FundoraThurman Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-032826

Watch live as WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman go face to face at a press conference in Los Angeles before they headline a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video taking place Saturday, March 28, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pre-Sale Tickets are available Wednesday, February 4 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com with code: PBC. Public on-sale begins Thursday, February 5 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com.



