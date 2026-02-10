Yunovidov Defends Interim WBA Bridgerweight Title Against Arutyunyan – World Boxing Association

The WBA Bridgerweight division takes center stage this weekend in Russia, as Georgiy Yunovidov and Vartan Arutyunyan collide in the main event for the interim WBA world title at 224 pounds. The high-stakes showdown is set for Chelyabinsk, a city near the Kazakh border, in what promises to be a true collision of styles.

Yunovidov enters the bout as the reigning interim champion, looking to successfully defend his belt. The Russian is known for his technical solidity and durability, boasting a professional record with just one loss. He aims to cement his status as a leading figure in the division within the region, relying on a measured, methodical approach that has worn down every opponent he has faced so far.

Standing across from him will be Arutyunyan, a fighter who has built a reputation on explosive power and relentless aggression from the opening bell. The matchup shapes up as a classic contrast, pitting Yunovidov’s composure and ring IQ against the intensity and punching power of an Arutyunyan determined to silence the crowd and take the black-and-gold belt home.

The winner will move one step closer to a shot at the regular WBA Bridgerweight title, currently held by fellow Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.