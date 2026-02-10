Samedov and Gutiérrez Clash for the Interim WBA Title in Chelyabinsk – World Boxing Association

The WBA super featherweight division will gain a new key player this weekend as Azerbaijan’s Elnur Samedov squares off against Colombia’s John Lenon Gutiérrez for the interim WBA world title at 130 pounds. The bout, set for the Traktor Sport Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia, figures to play a significant role in shaping the immediate future of one of boxing’s most competitive divisions.

Samedov enters the matchup with the advantage of fighting on familiar ground, having made Russia his regular base of operations. Known for his aggressive style and relentless work rate, the Azerbaijani fighter looks to seize a golden opportunity after years of climbing the regional rankings. His ability to close distance and thrive at close quarters will be crucial against an opponent with very different physical tools.

Gutiérrez, meanwhile, travels deep into Eurasian territory aiming to pull off the upset and bring a world title back to Colombia. Holding advantages in height and reach, the Colombian will need to rely on long-range boxing, movement, and timing to blunt Samedov’s constant pressure.

The Antioquia native arrives motivated by having passed several tough tests on the Latin American circuit, showcasing power that can alter the course of a fight at any moment.

This matchup presents a classic strategic crossroads: Samedov’s nonstop pressure versus Gutiérrez’s counterpunching and technical discipline. The winner will not only claim the interim belt, but also emerge as the mandatory challenger to the WBA super featherweight champion, in a division overflowing with elite talent.