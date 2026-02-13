Full Fight | Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero | Fatal Fury in Times Square





The clash between Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero brought high stakes to the bright lights of Times Square, with the vacant WBA (Regular) welterweight title on the line. For Garcia, it was a crucial comeback opportunity — a chance to reestablish himself after a long layoff and remind the division of his elite speed and dangerous left hook. Romero entered as the power threat, an aggressive and unpredictable puncher capable of turning the fight into a brawl. Stylistically, it was speed and precision versus pressure and power, setting up a volatile matchup where one clean shot could change everything.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero | May 2, 2025 | Times Square – New York City, NY

