RAW | Oscar De La Hoya previews Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia

Fight week is here, and Golden Boy Promotions is spotlighting the explosive showdown between Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia.

Barrios brings size and championship grit, while Garcia looks to prove himself at welterweight with his speed and power. High stakes, real tension — and a fight that could shake up the division.

The elite welterweights will return to the fight capital of the world for a massive, worldwide PPV event on DAZN, taking place Saturday, February 21, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
﻿
Tickets for Barrios vs. Garcia are on sale and can be purchased at AXS.com.

