CALLUM SMITH VS DAVID MORRELL MEGA FIGHT SET FOR APRIL 18 IN LIVERPOOL AS PAT BROWN HEADLINES IN HIS HOMETOWN ON APRIL 3

Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith defends his WBO Interim Light Heavyweight Championship against David Morrell on his home turf in Liverpool as part of a huge North-West double for Matchroom Boxing in the UK this April – with Cruiserweight sensation Pat Browntopping the bill in his hometown of Altrincham, live worldwide on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

On Saturday, April 18, Smith fights in Merseyside for the first time in seven years, with his homecoming set against his dangerous Cuban rival Morrell (12-1, 9 KOs) at the M&S Bank Arena.

And the month gets underway on Friday, April 3, when Team GB Olympian Brown headlines for the second time in his hometown at Altrincham’s Planet Ice Arena in a massive step up for The Ring Magazine’s undefeated 2025 Prospect of the Year nominee when he faces Vasil Ducar for the WBA International Cruiserweight Title.

Both blockbuster fight nights will be complete with stacked undercards, all to be announced in due course alongside ticket details via Matchroom Boxing’s official website. Information on when to apply for media accreditation will follow too.

April 3 also sees the eagerly-awaited Matchroom Boxing debut of the Croft twins, Ioan and Garan, who join the bill alongside Featherweight prospect Alfie Middlemiss, who is also now officially part of the UK roster, who collides with Lewis Morris.

William Crolla goes up against Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards in an eliminator for the English Super-Welterweight Title, whilst Joe Howarth meets Josh Blenkiron in an eliminator for the English Lightweight Title. And Manchester Heavyweight Jordan Thompson returns too, following his points defeat last November in Orlando against the unbeaten Lenier Pero.

For Callum Smith (31-2, 22 KOs), his April 18 homecoming has been long overdue having last headlined in Merseyside back in November 2019 when he defeated John Ryder for the WBC Diamond Super Middleweight Title.

In that time away from home he has valiantly fought on the road against the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Artur Beterbiev, before a major Fight of the Year contender against fellow Brit Joshua Buatsi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 months ago, which propelled the 35-year-old to the WBO Interim crown after an outstanding, unanimous decision.

Smith is ranked third by The Ring at 175 pounds, whilst Morrell is seventh. And an eventual shot against previous Undisputed ruler and reigning WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring Magazine king Dmitry Bivol is in the reckoning for the winner – and Smith is confident his time as a two-weight World Champion is in his destiny this year.

“Fighting back in Liverpool is special for me,” said Smith, the former WBA, Ring Magazine and World Boxing Super Series Super Middleweight Champion.

“This is home – there’s nothing like walking out in front of a home crowd that’s supported you from the very start. It gives me a real lift and I plan to give them a big performance.

“Morrell is a top fighter, but I’m coming into this fight with a clear goal – to win and take another big step towards becoming a two-weight world champion.”

A hungry Morrell, meanwhile, last fought to a narrow, split decision triumph over Iman Khataev in July 2025 – and he is intent on ruining the homecoming party for Smith as he bids to continue his rebound following the only loss of his career to date against the current WBC ruler David Benavidez 12 months ago.

“First, I want to thank God for this opportunity in my career,” said Morrell.

“I’m excited to showcase my talent in front of the great boxing fans in the UK. I’m preparing for an all-out war with Callum Smith on April 18. I’m coming for that belt.”

Just over two weeks before Smith vs Morrell, the short journey across the M62 via the M60 to Altrincham awaits when the brilliant Pat Brown continues his meteoric rise in the Cruiserweight rankings.

Brown – the man who Matchroom’s head honcho Eddie Hearn expects to become a World Champion – only made his professional debut little under a year ago and has spectacularly stopped all five of his opponents no later within the first four rounds since he first stepped inside the ropes last March.

With his sights set on capturing domestic titles before his inevitable journey to the world stage, Brown is determined to blast through tough Czech opponent Ducar (19-7-2, 17 KOs) – who has previously stood toe-to-toe with the likes of Chris Billam-Smith, Chev Clarke and Jordan Thompson – in what promises to be another sold out appearance in front of his home faithful in Greater Manchester.

“I’m delighted to be headlining for a second time In Altrincham in six fights,” said Brown.

“I think I’ve shown in these fights that I don’t want a padded record. We’ve seen Ducar come over here and cause all kinds of problems before, but I believe I’m a different proposition entirely.

“I’m expecting a great fight in front of my fans – but a fight I believe I’ll win emphatically.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn is looking forward to both big nights in the North-West this April – live worldwide on DAZN.

“Smith vs Morrell is a tremendous fight and one of the biggest Liverpool has seen for a long time,” said Hearn.

“We’ve been working hard to get this over the line for some time now. I’m delighted that we have finally got it done and that we are bringing it to the M&S Bank Arena on April 18, Callum has been on the road for the most part in his recent career, famously beating the likes of George Groves and facing greats such as Canelo and Beterbiev. Now he gets his much-deserved mega fight in his home City.

“Callum is an outstanding fighter and showed last year against Joshua Buatsi the incredible levels he is at. Make no mistake, this will be another barnstormer against an elite operator in Morrell.

“Before then, we look forward to Pat Brown’s homecoming in Altrincham. I believe Pat is arguably the most exciting prospect in boxing right now – we’ve seen Vasil Ducar trouble Brits like Chris Billam-Smith, Jordan Thompson and Chev Clarke and will be ready to give Pat his toughest test to date when they meet live on DAZN on April 3.”