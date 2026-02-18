Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Joshua Edwards vs. Cayman Audie | The Rocket stole the show in Chi-Town!

Rising heavyweight prospect Joshua Edwards steps back into the ring looking to make another emphatic statement against the durable Cayman Audie.

For Edwards, this fight is about continuing his climb and proving he’s ready for the next level. For Audie, it’s an opportunity to derail the hype and make a name for himself.

Joshua Edwards vs. Cayman Audie | August 2, 2025 | Credit Union 1 Arena – Chicago, Illinois

