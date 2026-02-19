Home / Boxing Videos / Camp House | Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte | IBF World title on the line, boxer vs. puncher!

Richardson Hitchins puts his IBF super lightweight title on the line against heavy-handed challenger Oscar Duarte in a high-stakes 140-pound clash.

Hitchins (20-0) brings sharp boxing, a disciplined jab, and ring control, looking to outclass Duarte over 12 rounds. Duarte (30-2-1) comes forward with pressure and knockout power, aiming to drag the champion into a fight and test his chin.

Tickets for Barrios vs. Garcia are on sale and can be purchased at AXS.com.

