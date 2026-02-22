OTD | Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov | Vergil's breakout fight!





A high-level clash at 154 lbs, this fight pits Ortiz’s relentless pressure and knockout power against Madrimov’s slick movement and technical skill. Ortiz will look to break him down and turn it into a war, while Madrimov aims to control distance and outbox him.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov | February 22, 2025 | The Venue Riyadh Season – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

