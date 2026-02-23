“Abuse is never ok” | Conor Benn & Natasha Jonas speak up against violence against women and girls





We sit down with Conor Benn, Natasha Jonas and Anna Woolhouse, as part of the government’s ‘Enough’ campaign focused on calling out abuse of women and girls and promoting positive and respectful behaviour.

By understanding what to look out for, and how to challenge it, we can help create positive change.

If you’d like to learn more about the campaign, understand the signs of abusive behaviour, or find support, visit gov.uk/enough.

