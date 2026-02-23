Russell Turns Back Game Hiraoka in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

In a bout that evolved from early dominance to late drama, Gary Antuanne Russell successfully defended his WBA super lightweight world title with a unanimous decision over Japan’s Andy Hiraoka at the T-Mobile Arena.

Russell controlled the opening five rounds with blistering hand speed and crisp body combinations. However, the unbeaten Hiraoka adjusted in the second half, leveraging his reach advantage to target the champion’s midsection and force him onto the back foot.

The pivotal moment came in Round 10 when referee Al Huggins deducted a point from Hiraoka for a pair of low blows that temporarily halted the action. Despite the penalty, the Japanese challenger pressed forward, producing a spirited late rally that tested Russell’s durability.

After twelve hard-fought rounds, the judges returned scores of 117-110, 116-111, and 116-111, all in favor of the Maryland native. Russell now stands at 19-1, strengthening his hold on the 140-pound crown and inching closer to potential unification clashes. Hiraoka, though suffering his first professional defeat after 24 wins, enhanced his reputation in his U.S. breakout appearance.