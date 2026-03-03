Juan Díaz Named New Head of WBA-NABA – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has appointed former world champion Juan Díaz as the new Chairman of the North American Boxing Association (WBA-NABA), ushering in a new chapter for the regional body that oversees activity across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

NABA, an affiliate of the sport’s pioneering sanctioning organization, boasts decades of history staging high-level bouts throughout North America. Now in a period of transition and modernization, the organization views Díaz’s appointment as a cornerstone of that renewal. He will work closely with veteran official Noryoli Gil, who has been reaffirmed as Vice-Chairman after years of service within NABA.

Díaz, a former unified lightweight titleholder during his fighting days, has remained deeply involved in the sport since hanging up the gloves. Widely respected by commissions and boxing authorities, he brings credibility, leadership, and a fighter’s perspective to a position that plays a key role in the WBA’s regional structure.

In his hometown of Houston, Díaz has been especially active mentoring young fighters and organizing developmental cards—many of them in partnership with the WBA through its WBA Future program. His grassroots involvement has earned him recognition as both a community leader and an advocate for the next generation.

Beyond promotional and developmental efforts, Díaz has also served as a supervisor on several title bouts, carrying out those responsibilities with professionalism while expanding his executive experience within the sport.

For the WBA, keeping former fighters engaged in meaningful leadership roles remains a priority. Díaz embodies that philosophy—an accomplished athlete who has successfully transitioned into a guiding force outside the ropes.

The WBA extended its best wishes to Díaz in this new role, expressing full confidence that he will make a lasting impact within such a vital regional body.