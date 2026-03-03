Abel Ramos Uses Veteran Savvy to Hand Tahmir Smalls His First Defeat – World Boxing Association

Experience ultimately trumped youth on Saturday night, as Abel Ramos captured the WBA Continental North America welterweight title with a split-decision victory over previously unbeaten Tahmir Smalls. The bout took place February 28 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

From the opening bell, Ramos leaned on his ring mileage, digging consistently to the body to neutralize Smalls’ speed and early aggression. The Philadelphia prospect looked to establish his rhythm behind punch volume, but Ramos remained composed, picking his spots and capitalizing in the pocket during mid-range exchanges.

As the rounds progressed, Ramos’ steady pressure began to shift the momentum. The local favorite methodically wore down the younger champion, forcing him into grinding exchanges that favored experience over explosiveness.

The championship rounds were fought at a spirited pace, both men standing their ground and trading in center ring. After ten hard-fought rounds, the judges’ scorecards reflected the competitive nature of the contest: tallies of 98-92 and 97-93 favored Ramos, while a third judge saw it 96-94 for Smalls.

With the victory, Ramos improves to 29-6-3, reestablishing himself as a serious presence in the 147-pound landscape following his recent draw with Mario Barrios.

Smalls, meanwhile, falls to 16-1, suffering the first defeat of his professional career and relinquishing his regional crown in what was his first mandatory defense.