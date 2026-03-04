Welter and Castillo Set to Battle for WBA Baltic Title in Poland – World Boxing Association

Poland’s Karol Welter will put his WBA Baltic middleweight title on the line this Friday against Venezuela’s Evander Castillo at the Hotel Terminal in Wroclaw, Poland.

The regional strap of the World Boxing Association (WBA) will be contested between two seasoned operators in what shapes up as the main event of a card loaded with promising talent and compelling matchups from top to bottom.

Welter enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign, going 3-for-3 against quality opposition and stopping all three in emphatic fashion. The 30-year-old native of Legnica now steps into his first title defense, a pivotal moment that could further elevate his standing in the division and keep his momentum rolling.

Castillo, 24, hails from Anzoátegui and enters on a hot streak of his own, riding three consecutive knockout victories. The heavy-handed Venezuelan, however, faces a significantly tougher assignment this time—on the road and against a champion brimming with confidence. Castillo’s power is real, and he’ll look to make it travel as he attempts to spring the upset on European soil.

Welter brings a record of 20-1 with 8 knockouts into the bout, while Castillo stands at 21-4 with a formidable 19 wins coming by way of knockout.