Home / Boxing Videos / Thurman talks injuries, aging, and the sport of boxing

Thurman talks injuries, aging, and the sport of boxing

Premier Boxing Champions 2 days ago Boxing Videos



#KeithThurman gets real and talks about fighting two-times in 5️⃣ years

📺 Watch Gloves Off: #FundoraThurman today: https://youtube.com/watch?v=9T7BmUM0gNA

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

The interview you WANT to see 😂

No media training could prepare them for our fight week kid reporter, Laylah 🎤 Asking …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved