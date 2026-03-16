Collazo delivered a masterclass and retained his crown against Haro – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rico’s Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo once again proved why he stands as the undisputed king at 105 pounds, successfully defending his WBA Super World Championship. In a display of relentless, systematic punishment, Collazo forced the corner of Jesús “Chiquito” Haro to throw in the towel before the start of the seventh round, sealing a retirement victory (RTD) on Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

From the opening bell, the Villalba native imposed a suffocating pace that the young Nevada challenger simply could not contain. Collazo’s blueprint was clear: break Haro down with a sustained body attack. Thudding hooks to the liver and digging shots to the solar plexus steadily eroded the challenger’s mobility. Although Haro showed grit and attempted to fire back in the early frames, he was ultimately overwhelmed by the champion’s power and sheer punch output.

The gap widened in the fifth and sixth rounds, when Collazo “stepped on the gas,” unleashing sharp combinations that left the challenger visibly hurt and without effective defensive answers. After absorbing heavy punishment at the end of the sixth, Haro’s team made the decision to keep their fighter on the stool, granting Collazo his eighth victory in world title bouts.

With the win, Oscar Collazo improved his unbeaten record to 14-0 with 11 knockouts, further cementing his status as one of boxing’s premier pound-for-pound talents. Following the fight, the Boricua champion reiterated his intention to pursue full unification in the minimumweight division, setting his sights on a potential summer showdown with Filipino standout Melvin Jerusalem to determine the undisputed ruler of the weight class.